Big Oil CEOs will testify before Congress today on their firms’ and trade associations’ decades of public deception on the science of climate change, but they’re nothing if not prepared. The heads of ExxonMobil, BP America, Chevron, Shell Oil, the American Petroleum Institute, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, have prepped for their sworn testimony by studying how tobacco industry leaders landed themselves under federal investigation for perjury, E&E News reports. The oil industry has known for decades that the combustion of its product was causing climate change and its deception has repeatedly stymied U.S. climate policy.

“The evidence is so incontrovertible that they’re going to really have a strong choice,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) chair of the Oversight subcommittee holding the hearing, told E&E News. “Do they risk coming close to the line, to committing perjury, and go the way of the tobacco executives? Or do they do a full mea culpa and admit all of the wrongdoing and commit to change?” (Perjury prep: E&E News; Decades of deception: NPR, The Conversation; Hearing generally: Earther, Reuters, New York Times $, Axios, Reuters, AP)