The Senate confirmed Willie Phillips Jr. to fill the open FERC seat on Wednesday. Phillips previously served as chair of the D.C. Public Service Commission and his confirmation gives Democrats a majority on the previously deadlocked, previously obscurepanel with wide-ranging jurisdiction. During his confirmation hearings, Phillips said “I believe that we have a moral and ethical obligation to address [climate change]” and promised to weigh climate and environmental justice issues when evaluating proposed fossil fuel projects. (The Hill, Politico Pro $, Law360 $, RTO Insider, E&E $, Utility Dive, Canary Media)