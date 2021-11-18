Climate change, caused by the extraction and combustion of fossil fuels, is coming for your pie, the Washington Post reports. Droughts, extreme rainfall, and other climate impacts are constricting supply and driving up prices for numerous key pie ingredients, including the honey necessary for graham cracker crumbs, dairy products like sweetened condensed milk, spring red wheat, and vanilla from Madagascar, which is on the brink of a climate-induced famine and has much more to worry about than pie shortages. “Every consumer package goods company is feeling it — no matter what their business is,” Janis Abbingsole, VP of operations for King Arthur, one of the country’s biggest flour companies. “The pressure on the hard red spring wheat is a result of weather and drought conditions. Mother Nature bats last.” (Washington Post $; Climate Signals background: Drought, Extreme precipitation increase)