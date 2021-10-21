Current fossil fuel extraction plans are “dangerously out of sync” and on track to heat the planet to a point scientists say will see catastrophic impacts from the climate crisis, a new UN report shows. The mining and drilling plans of 15 major fossil fuel producing countries, including the U.S., would extract double the amount of fossil fuels than may be burned to hold global temperatures below 2.7°F (1.5°C) of warming above preindustrial levels — the goal set out in the Paris Agreement. “It’s governments who can implement systemic economy-wide policies and actions, with the public interest in mind,” Ploy Achakulwisut, lead author of the report and scientist with the Stockholm Environment Institute, told CNN. “The main message is that governments have a primary role to play in closing the production gap.” (CNN, New York Times $, Axios, AP, Reuters, E&E $, CNBC, The Hill, The Guardian, S&P Global)