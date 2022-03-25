Air pollution in the U.S. has declined overall over the last two decades — except in Native American communities on tribal land who now actually breathe increasingly polluted air, according to a study in the American Journal of Public Health. The research, which found airborne concentrations of fine particulate matter (known as PM2.5) pollution rose between 2000 and 2018, is consistent with a long list of environmental harms perpetrated on Indigenous people, including by extractive energy industries, in the U.S. and around the world. (Bloomberg $)