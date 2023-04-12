The Biden administration on Tuesday proposed new rules to dramatically reduce pollution from vehicles ranging from passenger cars to semi trucks. The new safeguards, which will be publicly announced today, would require carmakers to cut pollution emitted from cars and pickups in 2032 to less than half of what they produce in 2026. The rules, which only pertain to tailpipe emissions, do not include any electric vehicle sales requirements — though they will almost certainly result in a dramatic increase in EV sales. The moves also follow the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which included numerous provisions promoting EVs. Consumer demand for EVs is growing even as EVs still make up a small portion of new vehicle sales nationwide. (Washington Post $, New York Times $, AP, CNBC, Wall Street Journal $, Detroit Free Press, NPR, CNET, Electrek, E&E $; Inflation Reduction Act: E&E News; Growing demand: E&E News)