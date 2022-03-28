The California Air Resources Board updated limits on air pollution from harbor craft last week. The measure requires short-run ferries to achieve zero emissions by 2025 and establishes engine emissions requirements on certain vessels over 400 feet for the first time. The changes are expected to save more than 530 lives and reduce cancer risks for 22 million Californians, according to CARB. Harbor craft air pollution disproportionately harms historically excluded communities near ports. Neighborhoods near the Port of Oakland, for example, suffer from higher rates of respiratory and cardiovascular disease, as well as cancer risks nearly three times higher than other communities in the Bay Area farther away from the port, according to West Oakland Environmental Indicators Project. (KPIX, Maritime Executive, SF Bay, Bloomberg Law $)