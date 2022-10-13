The land beneath much of New Orleans is sinking, but among the worst-hit neighborhoods is the predominantly Black and Vietnamese community known as Village de L’Est, The Guardian and Floodlight report. There, subsidence is worse because a now-shuttered Entergy power plant pulled so much groundwater out from under the neighborhood that homes are sinking, foundations are crumbling, and driveways are cracking apart. (Be sure to click through for photos. — Ed.] Beyond damage to residents’ homes, and neighborhoods, the subsidence also means the levees built (some fortified after Hurricane Katrina) to protect them from flooding are lower too. “If the land is subsiding then the levee is subsiding too,” said NASA scientist, and co-author of the report that identified subsidence around the power plant, Cathleen Jones. (The Guardian / Floodlight)