The EPA is preparing to announce new rules requiring the elimination or capture of greenhouse gas pollution from coal- and gas-fired power plants. Power plants are the source of about one-quarter of US climate pollution — the second-biggest source behind transportation — and the yet-to-be-proposed regulation, once instituted, would be the first federal regulation limiting CO2 pollution power plants. The rule, which will immediately face lawsuits from fossil fuel industries and their GOP funding recipients, was drafted in response to (and in consideration of) the Supreme Court’s sweeping and controversial ruling in West Virginia v. EPA. The expected rule is not yet finalized and is currently under review by the White House Office of Management and Budget. (New York Times $, Washington Post $, Bloomberg $, Reuters, CNN, Wall Street Journal $, The Hill, Politico)