The Biden administration green-lit the export of an additional half a billion cubic feet of LNG to Europe, DOE announced Wednesday. The orders would allow liquified “natural gas,” which is mostly methane, from the under-construction Qatar/Exxon “Golden Pass” project in Texas and another in Texas and Glenfarne’s planned “Magnolia” facility in Louisiana. Gas exports are increasing U.S customers’ utility costs, at the same time as LNG companies are cashing in on the high prices. Building new export terminals risks locking in fossil fuel infrastructure for decades, undermining the Biden administration’s climate goals while the dire impacts of climate change are already wreaking destruction in the U.S., Europe, and around the world. (Export approvals: Bloomberg $, The Hill, Reuters; Prices: National Journal; Profits: Forbes)