Nguy Thi Khanh, the founder of the GreenID Vietnam campaign group and one of Vietnam’s leading environmental activists has been freed from prison five months early. Khanh was imprisoned for not paying enough tax on prize money she received for winning the Goldman environmental award.

She won the award due to her work bringing scientific research on the impacts of coal to Vietnamese state agencies and officials, and advocating for a cleaner, more sustainable energy system and future. Khanh posted to her Facebook page that she had, “endless happiness to be back in the midst of family’s love, to meet and hug loved ones after 16 months of being isolated.” (Climate Home News)