While the oil and gas industry was spending millions of dollars lobbying against clean energy investments in the Build Back Better Act, and American motorists faced the highest gasoline prices in seven years, 24 major oil and gas companies raked in $174 billion in profits, the Guardian reports. Exxon pulled down $6.75 billion profit in Q3 alone while BP netted $3.3 billion. “Americans looking for someone to blame for the pain they experience at the pump need look no further than the wealthy oil and gas company executives who choose to line their own pockets rather than lower gas prices with the billions of dollars in profit big oil rakes in month after month,” Kyle Herrig, president of Accountable.US, told the Guardian. The oil and gas industry has worked for decades to deceive the public on climate science and is responsible for killing 8.7 million people every year. (The Guardian)