Indigenous-led protesters gathered on Piscataway and Nacotchtank (Anacostan) land outside the White House and Department of the Interior on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, to call on the Biden administration to step up its opposition to fossil fuels. On Wednesday, 90 activists were arrested outside the White House, and 55 were arrested Thursday at DOI. They demanded the Biden administration end all fossil fuel leasing on public lands and put a stop to pipelines across tribal lands.

“We don’t need anymore oil infrastructure in the Dakota’s,” Joye Braun, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and an organizer with the Indigenous Environmental Network, told E&E. “We want clean water, air, soil and [the Interior] Department can help with that.” The People vs. Fossil Fuels rallies, organized by the Build Back Fossil Free coalition will conclude today with a march to the U.S. Capitol. (White House and DOI: E&E $, MTV News, Democracy Now; Capitol and DOI arrests: Washington Post $)