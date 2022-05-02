Four Puerto Rican corporations are suing the disenfranchised colonial territory’s electricity provider over its failure to provide reliable electricity. The mainland U.S.-based companies that own chain restaurants like Olive Garden and Applebees are seeking $310 million in damages incurred when a fire at one power plant in early April plunged the entire island into darkness for days. More than a million Puerto Ricans had no electricity, and over a hundred thousand had no running water. (Gizmodo, NBC News)