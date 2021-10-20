Puerto Rico still lacks reliable electricity despite promises to improve its electrical grid after it was destroyed by Hurricane Maria four years ago, the New York Times reports. Authorities’ failure to modernize the grid has left many Puerto Ricans — who pay federal taxes but are barred from voting in federal elections and are unrepresented in Congress — to seek out their own solar panels and battery storage to protect themselves from continued grid volatility as thousands took to the streets last week, blocking traffic in the latest in a series of protests. (New York Times $)