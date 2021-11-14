Pregnant people exposed to air pollution or high temperatures are more likely to give birth to babies who are underweight, premature, or stillborn according to a survey of over a decade of research. The risks were even greater for Black mothers. The study, published Thursday in the Journal of the American Medical Association, analyzed 68 studies covering nearly 33 million births since 2007, of which 84% found air pollution and heat to be risk factors. The vast majority of studies that assessed air pollution found ozone and PM 2.5, both of which were becoming more common due to climate change, are impacting poor pregnancy outcomes. In the last two months, the Trump administration has sought to rollback standards for car and power plant emissions and declined to strengthen PM 2.5 regulations. Premature birth and low birth rate can have lifelong consequences, including impacts on brain development and vulnerability to disease. “Race is not a risk factor,” Linda Blount, head of the Black Women’s Health Imperative, said during a webinar Friday. “Racism is a risk factor. And now we add a new stressor to that intersection: climate, specifically heat.” (New York Times $, E&E $, The Guardian, UPI)