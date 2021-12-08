Toyota’s decision to build a $1.3 billion battery manufacturing plant in North Carolina is the latest in a series of moves by auto manufacturers to build EV- or hybrid-related cars and components in red and swing states, Axios reports. Numerous companies have built or invested in factories (or announced plans to do so) in Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia, Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Arizona in recent months. All of those states have right-to-work laws, which impede workers’ ability to unionize. (Recent announcements: Axios; Toyota plant: CNBC, New York Times $, The Hill, Axios, Reuters)