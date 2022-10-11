Iranian oil workers are striking and joining the anti-government protests in Iran. The protests, set off by the brutal murder of 22-year-old Mahsa (Jina) Amini while in police custody, have broadened beyond the regime’s treatment and repression of women and girls to protesting the regime itself — chants of “death to the dictator” are common. The government has thus far reacted violently to the uprisings, but strikes at refineries and petrochemical facilities dramatically increase the threat to the sanction-squeezed, oil-dependent regime. (AP, Wall Street Journal $, Bloomberg $, The Hill, Reuters)