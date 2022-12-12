Renewable energy sources are on pace to double in the next five years and are set to supplant coal as the largest source of global electricity generation by early 2025, according to a new report from the International Energy Agency. Fossil fuels are becoming more expensive, and the Russian war in Ukraine and the global fossil energy crisis it set off “have underlined the energy security benefits of domestically generated renewable electricity, leading many countries to strengthen policies supporting renewables,” according to the report. With as much new renewable energy expected to come online in the next five years as came online in the last 20, it is still possible to limit global temperature increases to 1.5°C (2.7°F) above preindustrial levels. “We are still not there,” Heymi Bahar, a senior IEA analysis and report author, told the New York Times, but the report shows it is, “within the reach of government policies and actions.” (New York Times $, AP, Axios, CNBC, FT $, Reuters, Deutsche Welle, US News & World Report, The Hill)