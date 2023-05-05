New proposals from Sens. Moore Capito and Barrasso would shorten the time it takes to approve and permit an infrastructure or mining project, and would speed up domestic oil and gas projects that are waiting for pipelines or electric reliability. The Republican sponsors of the legislation indicated they want to work with Democrats on permitting, though Democrats have only supported a provision that would allow the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to OK transmission lines deemed to be in the national interest. Lawmakers are hoping to reach a permitting deal over the summer. (The Hill, Axios, Bloomberg Law)