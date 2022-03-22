Wealthy nations must cease all oil and gas extraction by 2034 if the world is to limit global warming to 1.5°C (2.7°F) above preindustrial levels, a new report concludes. The report published Tuesday explains developing nations must end oil and gas extraction by 2050, but allows that doing so faster may risk economic and political instability in those countries. Researchers conducted the work before Russia invaded Ukraine, but the conclusions are strengthened by the resulting geopolitical and energy insecurity, Kevin Anderson, a climate scientist at Britain’s University of Manchester and co-author of the report said.

“Had we spent the last 20 years establishing an efficient and sensible use of energy alongside a massive roll-out of renewables, we would not now be scrabbling around for alternative oil and gas supplies and facing the impacts of volatile prices.” (The Guardian, AFP, Thomson Reuters Foundation, France 24, India Education Diary, The Jakarta Post, Times Colonist, The Herald)