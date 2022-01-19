ExxonMobil will continue polluting the planet but will produce net-zero emissions by 2050, a goal its CEO described as a “beauty match” less than two years ago, the embattled company announced Tuesday. The pledge only applies to pollution caused by Exxon operations — technically known as Scope 1 and 2 emissions – and does not address the “Scope 3” pollution released when its product is burned. The extraction and combustion of fossil fuels are the primary cause of climate change, a scientific reality Exxon knowingly denied for decades. (Axios, Gizmodo, E&E $, Bloomberg $, Politico Pro $, The Hill, Reuters, FT $, New York Times $, Reuters, Factbox)