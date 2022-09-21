A measure ratifying the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol on hydrofluorocarbons passed a key procedural hurdle in the Senate on Tuesday, clearing the way for final passage as soon as today. The international treaty (requiring two-thirds of the Senate for ratification) sets the parameters for phasing down the use of this extremely potent class of greenhouse gases, also known as HFCs, which are used in refrigerators and air conditioners. The treaty’s requirement of cutting HFC use by 85% over 15 years could prevent one-half degree Celsius of warming by 2100. A majority of Republicans voted against the measure, which Democrats argue will strengthen American companies’ standing in both domestic and export markets. (E&E News, NPR, Politico Pro $, Washington Post $)