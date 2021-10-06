The Pennsylvania attorney general announced 48 criminal charges against Energy Transfer over the construction of the Mariner East 2 pipeline on Tuesday. The charges cover multiple drilling fluid leaks as well as the use of unapproved chemical additives and reporting failures. The controversial pipeline was intended to transport fracked gas liquids from the Marcellus Shale field in Ohio across the commonwealth to a facility just south of Philadelphia. Construction was halted after the company dumped as much as 28,000 gallons of drilling fluid into Marsh Creek Lake in Chester County. “This was a major incident,” AG Josh Shapiro told reporters. “But understand it wasn’t an isolated one. This happened all across the commonwealth.” Shapiro also called on lawmakers to toughen penalties for corporate violators. Energy Transfer faces fines if convicted, punishment Shapiro says is insufficient. (Philadelphia Inquirer, Washington Post $, NPR-State Impact, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette $, Politico Pro $, AP, Reuters)