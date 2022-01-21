A massive Shell-owned capture facility in the Alberta tar sands releases more greenhouse gas pollution into the atmosphere than it pulls from it, a new report from Global Witness shows. Shell says its Quest hydrogen production facility pulled 5 million tons of CO2 from the atmosphere between 2015 and 2019, but the report found it released 7.5 million tons of GHG pollution, including ultra-heat-trapping methane, over that same timeframe. In response to the report, Shell said the facility “has met or exceeded our expectations.” The report shows, its author told Vice, that “blue hydrogen” produced from methane-based gas is not the “climate-friendly” solution the oil and gas industry claims it to be. (Vice)