At least 21 wildfires are burning across Oregon and thousands have been forced to evacuate or experienced preventative power shutoffs as several days of “red flag” warnings led to “extreme fire growth” across the state. The Cedar Creek Fire had burned nearly 87,000 acres and was completely uncontained as of Sunday evening. More than 60,000 homes and businesses had their power temporarily shut off to prevent winds from sparking more fires. Smoke from the blazes blanketed wide swaths of Oregon, Washington, and Idaho, subjecting residents to dangerously unhealthy air quality levels, as 92 large fires across seven states burned nearly 728,000 acres on Sunday alone. Wildfire smoke can cause and exacerbate significant respiratory illness and is especially dangerous for the elderly. (Washington Post $, AP, KTVZ, NPR; Power shutoffs: OPB, AP; Smoke and air quality: CNN, Willamette Week; Sunday acreage: Axios; Climate Signals background: Wildfires)