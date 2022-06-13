AirWatch, a new online hub, will allow communities of color in St. Louis, Missouri to access data, updated hourly, on air quality such as specific pollutants to help protect their health and well-being. The information is updated by residents, researchers, and community leaders, using air sensors on churches throughout the city. Air pollution lands hardest on neighborhoods in St. Louis where the majority of residents are Black, according to the Environmental Racism Report prepared by the Interdisciplinary Environmental Clinic at Washington University School of Law. The report identified glaring disparities in incidences of serious health issues among zip codes and races. In just one example, Black children in St. Louis went to the hospital with asthma attacks nearly 11 times as often as white children. Sister Dolores Sanchez, environmental justice team member for the Metropolitan Congregation United, said, “more than just the theme of our 2nd annual Air Quality Bridge Rally, ‘Air—a Matter of Life or Death’ challenges us to recognize that the St. Louis and Metro East regions suffer some major problems with air quality, disproportionately impacting communities of color.” (Greenmatters, St. Louis Post Dispatch)