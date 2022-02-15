Super Bowl LVI had twice as many climate-related advertisements than any previous year’s game, most focusing on electric vehicles. The Super Bowl remains the most watched TV event in the U.S. as nearly 100 million people were estimated to have tuned in this past weekend. Companies spent as much as $7 million on 30-second ad spots, a record number of which told star-studded stories about sustainability and climate. The number of green ads steadily grew since the early 2000s when Toyota debuted its hybrid Prius. Electric cars now make up 8.5 percent of the global new car market, a new record, and as more brands have invested in the space, more advertisements have followed. (Time, The Hill)