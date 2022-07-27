Numerous common medications may impair the human body’s ability to maintain a safe temperature in extreme heat, Yale Climate Connections reports. Medications used to treat an array of conditions ranging from allergies to Parkinson’s disease, as well as antipsychotic medications, can interfere with the body’s thermostat. Medications used to treat mental illness can also have significant impacts — a cruel irony, given the mounting mental health toll of the climate crisis. These include antidepressants like SSRIs which can increase sweating and thus the risk for dehydration, and TCAs and antipsychotics which can decrease or impair sweating and thus increase risk for heat stroke. (Yale Climate Connections)