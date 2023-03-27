The relationship with one’s hairdresser can be an intimate one, putting hair stylists in a unique position to empower their clients to take action on climate change. That’s the raison d’être of A Brush With Climate, an Australian organization founded by a Sydney hair salon owner that connects stylists with climate scientists for workshops on how to talk about the issue. During the workshops, participants learn the basics of climate science and engage in role-playing scenarios to prepare them for conversations that may arise. “We’re relationship builders,” Paloma Rose Garcia, the group’s founder, told The Guardian. “We suggest some easy ways to introduce climate to the conversation and the biggest one is definitely the weather. But we encourage all the hairdressers to make it their own story.” (The Guardian)