Leading technology companies have filed an amicus brief urging the Supreme Court to uphold EPA’s authority to regulate climate pollution, calling it “vitally important” to fight climate change. Businesses including Apple, Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft, Netflix, Tesla, Paypal, and Salesforce filed a “Friends of the Court” brief in the West Virginia v. EPA. The oral arguments begin on February 28th, and the outcome could have far-reaching consequences on the Biden administration’s authority to meet their climate commitments as well on the ability of future governments to do the same. Briefs were also filed by local governments, 192 members of Congress, members of the Senate, the Edison Electric Institute and others, in support of the EPA. (Verge, E&E News, Slate, Maui Now, The Nation)