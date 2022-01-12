A surge in all-time temperature records across the U.S. in 2021 is a clear indicator of climate change, the New York Times reports. More all-time temperature records were broken last year than in any year since 1994 and 8.3% of all U.S. weather stations recorded a record high temperature, the most since at least 1948. “We do not live in a stable climate now,” Robert Rohde, lead scientist at Berkeley Earth, told the Times. That instability led to extreme temperatures in regions unprepared for it — like extreme heat in the Pacific Northwest and extreme cold in Texas — with deadly results. (New York Times $; Climate Signals background: Extreme heat and heatwaves, Large scale global circulation change, Feb. 2021 Polar Vortex breakdown)