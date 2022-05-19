The S&P 500 index removed Tesla from its list of companies succeeding on ESG issues over allegations of racial discrimination and poor working conditions at it’s primary factory in the U.S. Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, was also booted from the list. In response, Tesla’s founder insulted S&P and echoed GOP and rightwing messaging, deriding assessing companies’ environmental, social, and (corporate) governance performance as a “scam … weaponized by phony social justice warriors.” (Wall Street Journal $, Forbes, Fortune, Bloomberg $, CNN, New York Times $, MarketWatch, CNBC)