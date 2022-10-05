Ugandan police detained 9 people protesting against the controversial East African Crude Oil Pipeline, Tuesday. The pipeline would carry crude oil 897 miles from Ugandan oil fields to the Tanzanian coast at an estimated cost of $3.5 billion and would, according to local advocates, displace tens of thousands of people and threaten fragile ecosystems. The project has struggled as multiple major reinsurers have publicly refused to underwrite the project. On Tuesday, opposition to the project gained possibly its most high-profile voice yet as singer, former lawmaker, and past presidential candidate Bobi Wine warned the pipeline’s construction would further entrench Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s 36-year hold on power and enable human rights violations against those in the pipeline’s path. (Detentions: Reuters; Wine: AP)