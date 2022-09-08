The UK’s new Prime Minister, Liz Truss, has appointed an energy secretary with a record of dismissing climate science. In 2013, Jacob Rees-Mogg, falsely claimed that the effects of rising climate pollution “remains much debated” while in 2014, Rees-Mogg suggested humanity should adapt to climate change “rather than going back to living in the stone-age by reducing people’s use of energy.” The former investment manager has also recently called for more fossil fuel extraction in the North Sea, and described fracking as an “interesting opportunity.” Rebecca Newsom, head of politics for Greenpeace UK, described “Rees-Mogg as “the last person who should be in charge of the energy brief [and is in power] at the worst possible moment.” (CNBC, Climate Home, New Scientist, The Guardian, Reuters, DeSmog profile, Bloomberg $)