Wind energy firm Ørsted and North America’s Building Trades Unions announced an agreement on Thursday to build wind farms off U.S. coasts with a unionized workforce. The deal, the first of its kind in the U.S., will set a standard for working conditions, equity, and pay standards in the burgeoning industry. “The project labor agreement signed today is proof that labor and employers working together can create an equitable clean energy transition with opportunity for everyone,” AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler said. “When we make good on our values — workers’ rights, gender and racial justice, economic equality, and safe and healthy workplaces — then we all win.” (Press of Atlantic City, Delaware Business Now, gCaptain, RTO Insider)