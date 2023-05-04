The influential union wants Biden to push more forcefully for better wages and benefits at electric vehicle facilities. General Motors employees who work at a battery facility in Ohio will make about half of what they previously made at a nearby GM plant before it shuttered in 2019. “The EV transition is at serious risk of becoming a race to the bottom,” UAW President Shawn Fain wrote in a memo sent to UAW members.

The UAW endorsed Biden in the 2020 race, and has already ruled out backing Trump, describing another Trump term as “a disaster.” Biden has signed onto policies that will quickly electrify all new cars and trucks in the US, including EPA regulations that could push two-thirds of all new cars sold in the US to be electric by 2032. (New York Times $, CNN, E&E $)