The Utah State Board of Education wants to avoid language they feel may be politically charged and so, will consider whether the term “climate change” is too politically charged to be taught to students. “Would there be anything wrong with using ‘changing climate’ instead of climate change?” Education board member Randy Boothe said. “Because everybody sees that there is a change in climate and that’s really what these meteorologists are wanting to talk about.”

Board colleague Representative Natalie Cline added, “we’re not interacting with the weather, we’re just reacting to it. It’s happening to us, and we’re responding, and that’s different than interacting with weather as if what we do can change the weather.” The standards will be discussed Thursday and possibly approved. (ABC4 Utah)