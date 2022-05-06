Electric utilities have shut off power to more than 3.5 million households while their executives’ compensation has “skyrocketed” during the pandemic, a new report from BailoutWatch and the Center for Biological Diversity says. The update to earlier reports from the groups finds 12 utilities are responsible for 87% of (documented) shutoffs during the pandemic; dividends for their shareholders, meanwhile, have increased by $1.9 billion (13%) and their executives have pulled in an average raise of 24%. (Utility Dive)