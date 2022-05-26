Venture Global, an exporter of liquified methane-based gas, will build a new $13 billion export terminal in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana, about 50 miles east of where Hurricane Ida made landfall. Venture’s “final investment decision” comes amid a tight global methane-based gas market and record oil and gas profits in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but the export terminal will not come online until at least the second half of 2024. (Reuters, Wall Street Journal $, E&E News, The Advocate, FT $, Business Report; Markets: Reuters, Wall Street Journal $)