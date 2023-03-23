Extraordinarily warm sea surface temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico are raising concerns of a potentially busy tornado season, the Washington Post reports. Tornadoes require a complicated mix of wind shear (changing winds at different altitudes), which helps clouds rotate, and energy (in the form of warm, humid air). While scientific linkages to tornadoes are still being developed, climate change is increasing sea surface temperatures. “Warm [sea surface temperatures] anomalies in the Gulf of Mexico may enhance the supply of warm and moist low-level air to the U.S., increasing the chance of developing tornado outbreaks in the South and Ohio Valley,” oceanographer Sang-Ki Lee told the Post (brackets original). (Washington Post $; Climate Signals background: Sea surface temperature increase)