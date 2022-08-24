The climate pollution cuts enabled by the Inflation Reduction Act could prevent or reduce damages by climate impacts by as much as $1.9 trillion over the next 28 years, a new White House analysis finds. The analysis, published Tuesday by the Office of Management and Budget — based on modeling from Princeton, Energy Innovation, and Rhodium Group, as well as using social cost calculations to estimate longer-term savings — finds the “cumulative climate-related benefits” of the IRA would be at least $700 billion. The law includes approximately $375 billion of climate spending. (Axios, E&E $, Protocol, The Hill)