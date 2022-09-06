The White House announced multiple climate and energy staffing changes on Friday. Gina McCarthy will officially leave her role as national climate advisor on September 16 and will be replaced by her deputy Ali Zaidi. John Podesta will also return to the White House as senior advisor to the President, overseeing the implementation of the climate and clean energy provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act. Podesta advised President Barack Obama on climate policy, served as President Bill Clinton’s chief of staff, and was chairman of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign. Biden also announced plans to nominate NYU law professor Richard Revesz to head the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA), a pivotal role overseeing federal regulations. (Washington Post $, NPR, E&E News, Politico, The Hill, Reuters, New York Times $, HuffPost, Axios, New York Times $, CNBC, Axios; Revesz: Wall Street Journal $, The Hill)