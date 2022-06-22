The White House released its Unified Agenda for administrative actions on climate and a host of other issues on Tuesday. The more than 2,650 planned regulations include rules to improve household appliance and furnace efficiency, as well as an FDA rule to dramatically reduce the level of nicotine in cigarettes. The release of the administration’s regulatory agenda follows more than a year of start-and-stop Senate negotiations on major climate legislation. The latest reports suggest talks are stalled over incentives for renewable energy development. (E&E News, Bloomberg Law; Senate Talks: E&E News; Cigarettes: Washington Post $)