Americans substantially misperceive who is most concerned about protecting the environment and human health, and those misperceptions are consistent with white Americans’ lack of understanding of the gross inequities of environmental racism, FiveThirtyEight reports. Americans perceive young people, white people, and women as the most concerned about environmental issues, when in reality, Latino, Asian, Black, and low-income Americans are the most concerned. In fact, white people are the only group that cares less about environmental issues than the public estimates. Contrary to media coverage that over-weights the concerns of white people, low-income Americans and People of Color are far more likely to live in areas with polluted air and water, less greenspace, and more vulnerability to the impacts of climate change, including extreme heat. (FiveThirtyEight)