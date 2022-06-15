Wind and solar energy are keeping the Texas electrical grid on-line amid record electricity demand caused by the early-season heatwave, CNN reports. “Texas is, by rhetoric, anti-renewables. But frankly, renewables are bailing us out,” Michael Webber, an energy expert and professor at UT-Austin, told CNN. “They’re rocking. That really spares us a lot of heartache and a lot of money.”

Wind and solar generated 27 GW of power during record-breaking peak demand on Sunday, accounting for about 40% of power generated in the grid. In addition to keeping the lights on, renewables have helped Texas electricity prices in check while fossil fuel prices have skyrocketed and oil and gas companies have reaped record profits. “Because the price of wind and sunlight hasn’t doubled in the past year like other resources, they are acting as a hedge against high fuel prices,” UT-Austin energy researcher Joshua Rhodes told CNN. (Texas Renewables: CNN; Texas heat: NBC, CNBC; Climate Signals background: Extreme heat and heatwaves)