Wind turbines in the U.S. generated more electricity than coal and nuclear on March 29. This is the first time on record wind power has out-produced those energy sources on the same day — it has previously done so individually on different days. In doing so, wind was briefly the country’s second-largest electricity source, behind so-called “natural” gas, which is mostly methane. The milestone was aided by high winds in the Great Plains and low overall demand due to spring weather. California has also recently broken records for renewable generation. For a brief time on April 3, the state’s grid was powered by more than 97% renewable energy, breaking a record of 96.4% set just a week earlier. (NPR, E&E $, Bloomberg $; California: Bloomberg $)