The straight men working in Australian Antarctic research facilities perpetrate or abide a widespread, “predatory” culture of sexual harassment, as well as homophobia, a new report from the Australian Antarctic Division revealed. The report comes just a month after a similar report by the U.S. National Science Foundation found “sexual harassment, stalking, and sexual assault are ongoing, continuing problems in the [U.S. Antarctic Program] community.” Women working on Australian research bases said their colleagues subjected them to unwanted sexual requests and comments and displayed offensive or otherwise pornographic material. The researchers also reported they have to essentially make any signs of menstruation invisible, including changing menstrual products without sanitation or privacy. (CNN, BBC, The Guardian, ABC News.AU, AFP via South China Morning Post, The Independent)