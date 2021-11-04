Youth climate activists ended their two-week hunger strike Tuesday. “We are ending our hunger strike to bring the fire to Joe Manchin and other folks in Congress that are more willing to fight for oil and gas billionaires and not for the young people and their communities,” Kidus Girma, 26, said in a video on Twitter. The five youth inspired more than 250 to fast in solidarity and took an extreme toll on their bodies and doctors warned they risked permanent damage. Paul Campion, 24, ended his strike earlier this week after being hospitalized with bradycardia, a condition in which the heart beats extremely slowly. (HuffPost, Washington Post $, Press Democrat, Texas Monthly; Solidarity: National Catholic Reporter)