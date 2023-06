From the fracked landscape of the Permian Basin to the Gulf of Mexico, a youth-led journey puts a new focus on the fossil fuel industry. Visiting sacred sites and covering hundreds of miles, these runners are spreading the word and inspiring a movement to protect land, strengthen traditions, and protect future generations from the harmful impacts of extractive industries.

Nexus Media News is an editorially independent, nonprofit news service covering climate change. Follow us @NexusMediaNews.